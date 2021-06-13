Cancel
Tehachapi, CA

Weather Forecast For Tehachapi

Posted by 
Tehachapi Daily
 9 days ago

TEHACHAPI, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ukj7_0aSvhZtQ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

