Weather Forecast For Tehachapi
TEHACHAPI, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
