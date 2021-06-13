Weather Forecast For Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.