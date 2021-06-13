Arcadia Weather Forecast

ARCADIA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, June 14 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.