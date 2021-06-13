Arcadia Weather Forecast
ARCADIA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, June 14
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
