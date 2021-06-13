Cancel
Arcadia, FL

Arcadia Weather Forecast

Arcadia Post
Arcadia Post
 9 days ago

ARCADIA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aSvhY0h00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Arcadia Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
