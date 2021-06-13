Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pahrump, NV

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Pahrump News Flash
Pahrump News Flash
 9 days ago

(PAHRUMP, NV) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pahrump:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aSvhP4A00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 78 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 81 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 83 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump, NV
12
Followers
21
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pahrump News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pahrump, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Pahrump, NVPosted by
Pahrump News Flash

Weather Forecast For Pahrump

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pahrump: Tuesday, June 22: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the