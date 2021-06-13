Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ME

Lewiston Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lewiston Times
Lewiston Times
 9 days ago

LEWISTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0aSvhOQf00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 68 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lewiston Times

Lewiston Times

Lewiston, ME
7
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lewiston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related