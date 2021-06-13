Weather Forecast For Alamogordo

ALAMOGORDO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 103 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 101 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 99 °F, low 70 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 99 °F, low 70 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



