Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, MS

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Oxford

Posted by 
Oxford News Flash
Oxford News Flash
 9 days ago

(OXFORD, MS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oxford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aSvhLmU00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oxford News Flash

Oxford News Flash

Oxford, MS
16
Followers
22
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Oxford, MSPosted by
Oxford News Flash

Weather Forecast For Oxford

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oxford: Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, June 21: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly