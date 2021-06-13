Cancel
Russellville, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Russellville

Posted by 
Russellville News Flash
Russellville News Flash
 9 days ago

RUSSELLVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Russellville News Flash

Russellville News Flash

Russellville, AR
17
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Russellville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Russellville, AR
Russellville, ARPosted by
Russellville News Flash

Saturday has sun for Russellville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Russellville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Russellville, ARPosted by
Russellville News Flash

Russellville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Russellville, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1126 Old Ar-7. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.86 at Flying J at 42 Bradley Cove Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.