A rainy Sunday in Shawnee — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SHAWNEE, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Shawnee Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shawnee:

Sunday, June 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.