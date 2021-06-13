4-Day Weather Forecast For Norwich

NORWICH, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 68 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



