Oswego, NY

Oswego Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Oswego Post
Oswego Post
 9 days ago

OSWEGO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aSvhHFa00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oswego, NY
