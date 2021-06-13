Oswego Daily Weather Forecast
OSWEGO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.