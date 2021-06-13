Oswego Daily Weather Forecast

OSWEGO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



