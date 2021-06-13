Cancel
Walla Walla, WA

Walla Walla Weather Forecast

Walla Walla News Beat
 9 days ago

WALLA WALLA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aSvhGMr00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Walla Walla News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

