4-Day Weather Forecast For Selma
SELMA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
