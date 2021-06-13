Cancel
Selma, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Selma

Posted by 
Selma Daily
Selma Daily
 9 days ago

SELMA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aSvhEbP00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Selma Daily

Selma Daily

Selma, AL
With Selma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

