Cedar City, UT

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Cedar City

Cedar City Times
 9 days ago

(CEDAR CITY, UT) A sunny Sunday is here for Cedar City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cedar City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aSvh9H100

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 17 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

