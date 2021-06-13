Atlantic City Daily Weather Forecast
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
