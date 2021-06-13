Atlantic City Daily Weather Forecast

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



