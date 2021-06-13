Cancel
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Atlantic City Daily
 9 days ago

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0aSvh8OI00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

