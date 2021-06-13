Hazleton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HAZLETON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.