Hazleton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAZLETON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
