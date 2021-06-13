Moses Lake Weather Forecast
MOSES LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.