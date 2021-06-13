Cancel
Moses Lake, WA

Moses Lake Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

MOSES LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSvh6cq00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

