Moses Lake Weather Forecast

MOSES LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.