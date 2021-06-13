Somerset Daily Weather Forecast

SOMERSET, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 88 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



