Somerset Daily Weather Forecast
SOMERSET, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
