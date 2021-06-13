Cancel
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc Daily Weather Forecast

Manitowoc Journal
MANITOWOC, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSvh25w00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Manitowoc Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

