Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hinesville, GA

Weather Forecast For Hinesville

Posted by 
Hinesville Updates
Hinesville Updates
 9 days ago

HINESVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aSvh1DD00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hinesville Updates

Hinesville Updates

Hinesville, GA
13
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hinesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hinesville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hinesville, GAPosted by
Hinesville Updates

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Hinesville

(HINESVILLE, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Hinesville area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Hinesville area went to Marathon at 251 W General Screven Way, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Parker's at 58 Old Sunbury Rd, the survey found: