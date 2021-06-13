Cancel
Clovis, NM

Clovis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Clovis News Alert
 9 days ago

CLOVIS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSvgzXZ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

