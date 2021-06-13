Cancel
Port Huron, MI

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Port Huron Bulletin
Port Huron Bulletin
 9 days ago

(PORT HURON, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Sunday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port Huron:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0aSvgxm700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port Huron, MI
City
Port Huron, MI
