Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities
(PORT HURON, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Sunday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port Huron:
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
