Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

Sunday rain in Wenatchee: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Wenatchee Post
Wenatchee Post
 9 days ago

(WENATCHEE, WA) Sunday is set to be rainy in Wenatchee, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wenatchee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aSvgwtO00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wenatchee Post

Wenatchee Post

Wenatchee, WA
12
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wenatchee Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wenatchee, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Wa#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee Post

Wenatchee Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wenatchee: Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the