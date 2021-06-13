Weather Forecast For Gillette
GILLETTE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
