Weather Forecast For Gillette

GILLETTE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 31 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 103 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



