Daily Weather Forecast For Sherman
SHERMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
