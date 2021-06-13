Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sherman, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Sherman

Posted by 
Sherman Dispatch
Sherman Dispatch
 9 days ago

SHERMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aSvgu7w00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sherman Dispatch

Sherman Dispatch

Sherman, TX
9
Followers
22
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sherman Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sherman, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sherman, TXPosted by
Sherman Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Sherman

(SHERMAN, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sherman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.