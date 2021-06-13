Cancel
Sandusky, OH

Sandusky is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Sandusky Journal
 9 days ago

(SANDUSKY, OH) A sunny Sunday is here for Sandusky, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sandusky:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0aSvgtFD00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sandusky, OH
