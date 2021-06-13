Cancel
Burlington, VT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Burlington

Posted by 
Burlington Journal
 9 days ago

BURLINGTON, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aSvgsMU00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Burlington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Burlington Journal

Burlington is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(BURLINGTON, VT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Burlington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.