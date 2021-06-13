4-Day Weather Forecast For Burlington

BURLINGTON, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, June 14 Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



