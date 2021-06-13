4-Day Weather Forecast For Burlington
BURLINGTON, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
