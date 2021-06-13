Daily Weather Forecast For Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
