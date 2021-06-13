Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland, MD

Daily Weather Forecast For Cumberland

Posted by 
Cumberland News Beat
Cumberland News Beat
 9 days ago

CUMBERLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aSvgmJM00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland, MD
18
Followers
18
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cumberland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cumberland, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related