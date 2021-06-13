Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Sunday set for rain in Wheeling — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Wheeling News Flash
Wheeling News Flash
 9 days ago

(WHEELING, WV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wheeling Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wheeling:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aSvglQd00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling, WV
16
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wheeling News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wheeling, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Extreme Weather#Wv#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Posted by
Grayling Bulletin

Tuesday rain in Grayling: Ideas to make the most of it

(GRAYLING, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Grayling Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.