Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ceres, CA

Sun forecast for Ceres — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Ceres Voice
Ceres Voice
 9 days ago

(CERES, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ceres:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aSvgkXu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ceres Voice

Ceres Voice

Ceres, CA
9
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ceres Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ceres, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Washington, DCCBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square before Trump photo-op

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.
ChinaPosted by
CBS News

Australia rejects U.N. warning to list Great Barrier Reef as "in danger"

The United Nations says the Great Barrier Reef has suffered such extensive damage that it should be listed as "in danger." The warning prompted an immediate rejection from the Australian government. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) committee warned Tuesday that "urgent" action is needed to combat...