Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Eureka

Posted by 
Eureka Journal
Eureka Journal
 9 days ago

EUREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0aSvghtj00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eureka Journal

Eureka Journal

Eureka, CA
17
Followers
22
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related