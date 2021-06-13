Outer Banks motel struck by lightning

OUTER BANKS, N.C. - A motel in the Outer Banks said it was struck by lightning during Friday's storms.

In a Facebook post Saturday morning, staff at the Sea Foam Motel in Nags Head said they were in the process of assessing the damage, cleanup and repair and were working as quickly as possible to assist guests who were checking in that day.

No guests or staff members were hurt during the severe weather.

Staff thanked Nags Head firefighters and motel team members who helped everyone evacuate to safety.

Nags Head Fire Rescue said its first arriving unit quickly requested help from neighboring departments to make sure they had enough firefighters to search all of the rooms and contain the fire to the room of origin.

The Colington, Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk and Southern Shores Fire Departments, as well as Dare County EMS and the Nags Head Police Department responded to the incident.

The Sea Foam Motel was established in 1948.

"We are the Sea Foam...we have been around since 1948 and have survived everything thrown at us...We will get through this stronger than ever!!!!!" motel staff said.