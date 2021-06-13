Cancel
Danville, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Danville

Danville Times
Danville Times
 9 days ago

DANVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aSvgbbN00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

