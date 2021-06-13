Cancel
POTUS

As summit ends, G-7 urged to deliver on vaccines, climate

By Associated Press
 9 days ago
Group of Seven leaders are aiming to end their first summit in two years with a punchy set of promises.

Those will include vaccinating the world against coronavirus, making huge corporations pay their fair share of taxes and tackling climate change with a blend of technology and money. They want to show that international cooperation is back after the upheavals caused both by the pandemic and the unpredictability of former U.S. President Donald Trump, and they want to convey that the club of wealthy democracies is a better friend to poorer nations than authoritarian rivals such as China.

But it's unclear how firm the group’s commitments will be when the leaders issue their final communique on Sunday.

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

