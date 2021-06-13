Cancel
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg Daily Weather Forecast

Parkersburg Voice
 9 days ago

PARKERSBURG, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0aSvgUNA00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

