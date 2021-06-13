Parkersburg Daily Weather Forecast
PARKERSBURG, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
