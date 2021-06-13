Cancel
Rochester, MN

Breathtaking $15 Million Minnesota House on an Island Designed for Celebrities

By Jessica Williams
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 9 days ago
One of the most expensive houses in Minnesota was just listed for $15 million. Just listed in Greenwood, Minnesota - a house that is absolutely breathtaking and fit for a celebrity. Or...maybe Batman. More I think about it, I'm pretty sure this is where Batman lives. The house is on an island and has its own tunnel that leads to an underground garage. Aka: bat cave. And the windows in this place, especially on the ceiling, offer a perfect view to see the bat signal. Check out this $15 million masterpiece for yourself.

Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

