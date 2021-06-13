Hilo Weather Forecast
HILO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while frequent rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while frequent rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while frequent rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
