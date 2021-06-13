Free Premium Service Plays For Sunday 6/13/21

TAMPA BAY -185 ANALYSIS: A big price to pay in a conference semifinal matchup (Isles on puckline is about the same so not a ton of value there -- there are no conferences but you get the idea -- but I do think the Lightning are substantially the better team. The clubs didn't play in the regular season being in different divisions, but the Bolts beat the Isles in six in the 2020 conference finals when there was no true home-ice advantage in the bubble. Tampa netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy has just four home losses all season including playoffs and two are in OT. New York is 3-8 in its past 11 as the road team in the series.