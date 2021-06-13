Cancel
Free Premium Service Plays For Sunday 6/13/21

The Spread
 10 days ago

TAMPA BAY -185 ANALYSIS: A big price to pay in a conference semifinal matchup (Isles on puckline is about the same so not a ton of value there -- there are no conferences but you get the idea -- but I do think the Lightning are substantially the better team. The clubs didn't play in the regular season being in different divisions, but the Bolts beat the Isles in six in the 2020 conference finals when there was no true home-ice advantage in the bubble. Tampa netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy has just four home losses all season including playoffs and two are in OT. New York is 3-8 in its past 11 as the road team in the series.

Danny Green hits Sixers with harsh truth that led to downfall

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a shocking upset at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in their semifinals series, and Sixers guard Danny Green knows exactly what led to their downfall. According to Green, the Sixers didn’t give it their all against the Hawks–perhaps because of the fact that they were...
Papa Dude’s Free Picks for Churchill Downs 6/13/21

Do you realize how fast time is flying by? We are already about halfway through June and the weather is heating up. The Triple Crown series is past us and summer racing is in full swing along with the NHL and NBA Playoffs. Football season is just around the corner and there are some big announcements coming soon to this website that are going to be fun and exciting. More on that later.
DraftKings and FanDuel MLB Picks for Sunday 6/13/21

Now’s your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB, NBA, PGA, NHL, and NFL optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clicking the button below. START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW!. Pitchers. Bieber continues to be one of the most dominant...
Scoreboard roundup — 6/13/21

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:. Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96 (Series tied 2-2) Phoenix 125, Denver 118 (Phoenix wins series 4-0) NY Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 (NY leads series 1-0) WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION. Seattle 89, Connecticut 66. Atlanta 101, Washington 78. New York...
Sunday Morning Prep Rally (6/13/21)

COLORADO, USA — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (June 13) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!. 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the latest high school sports news from around the state -- including highlights, feature stories and more!. Included in the Saturday...
MLB Daily Fantasy Primer: Sunday (6/13) PREMIUM

Though it may be hard to believe, we’ve already played enough games for a season the length of last year’s to have already been completed. Fortunately, we have many more weeks this season, and plenty of baseball remains before the postseason. Let’s take a look at a packed Sunday slate...
MLB Betting Picks for Sunday 6/13 - Moneylines, Totals, and Runlines

What's up, RotoBallers! Thunder Dan here with your MLB betting picks this Sunday, June 13th. If you follow me for DFS coverage, don't worry - I bet on baseball just about every day, too! I will be doing these picks for you every Sunday going forward this Summer. Just to let you know, I mainly bet on FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbooks. I know not everyone is able to bet on those sites, so if you are betting elsewhere just make sure to shop around and find the best odds.
Daily Juice Podcast: 2 NBA Plays + 1 NHL Bet for Sunday (6/13)

Sports betting picks in 15 daily minutes! BettingPros host Matt Perrault (@sportstalkmatt) will be here for you every day all year round as we run through the most notable sports bets while providing our picks. Tune in for our rapid-fire shows covering every sport as you look to place your wagers. And don’t forget to join the BettingPros Discord Chat for live betting advice!
Free MLB Picks For Today 6/13/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals MLB Pick Prediction 6/13/2021. Giants at Nationals—MLB Pick is San Francisco Giants -120. On the mound for San Francisco is Johnny Cueto. The righthander in his nine starts has a respectable ERA of 3.70. His control has been outstanding on the year. Joe Ross counters for the Nationals. Ross has dealt with control issues past two years in the Majors with walk rates over 10%. He has seen a dip in his velocity. Past five starts the righthander has allowed 14 earned runs in 22 2/3rd innings. Giants have won six of nine. Past ten games their bullpen ERA is 1.70 allowing teams .170 hitting. Nationals in that period hitting .180 against righthanders with a bullpen ERA of 4.50. Play San Francisco -120.
Minor NFL Transactions: 6/13/21

We’ve got one small move to pass along as we wrap up the weekend:. The Bears elected to free up a roster spot. Clark is a converted D1 college basketball player who Chicago signed to a reserve/futures deal in 2020. He spent all of last season on injured reserve.
NBA DFS: FanDuel Main Slate Lineup 6/13/21

The NBA playoffs are in full action and we have a great 2-game “Main Slate” that starts at 3:00pm EST tonight. Let us check out who we have for our NBA DFS FanDuel lineup for tonight!. This is a cash lineup that I make to enter 50/50 contests, however, I...
Rays' Mike Zunino: Gets breather Sunday

Zunino is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Zunino will get a rest after starting the first two games of the series against Baltimore. Francisco Mejia will work behind the plate and bat sixth Sunday.
MLB Parlays, Picks for 6/13/21

Every team is in action on Sunday across the MLB which means there are plenty of choices for different bets to throw in a parlay. Let’s take a look at the best MLB parlays for Sunday to make your day a winning one. Milwaukee Brewers -201 / Chicago Cubs -140...
Rays’ 6-2 loss in 10 innings at Seattle leaves Tampa Bay with 6-game skid

SEATTLE — Shed Long Jr. hit a grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 on Sunday for a four-game sweep. “I knew I won the game. I didn’t know it would be a grand slam off the bat,” Long said. “It was unbelievable, honestly. Unbelievable. Just a great feeling. It’s one of the coolest things you can do in baseball.”
Mike Zunino catching for Rays on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Zunino will start behind the plate after Francisco Mejia was give a break on Saturday night. In a matchup against right-hander Logan Gilbert, our models project Zunino to score 11.0 FanDuel points at the...
MYSTICS AT DREAM 6/13/21 GAME PREVIEW

PREVIEW: Mystics face Dream for first regular season matchup. The Washington Mystics head to Atlanta to face the Dream for the first of three regular-season games. The two teams faced each other during preseason, where the Mystics fell to the Dream 87-80. The Mystics are coming off a two-win streak and look to carry that momentum to Atlanta.
NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Sunday, June 13

A two-game playoff slate for Sunday, June 13, begins at 3:00 p.m. EST. (Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game) The last game between these two teams ended 86-83 in favor of the Bucks—a very low-scoring game. Now the Nets lead the series 2-1. 2.0. Game...