4-Day Weather Forecast For Lenoir

LENOIR, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



