Longview, WA

Rainy forecast for Longview? Jump on it!

Longview News Flash
Longview News Flash
 9 days ago

(LONGVIEW, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Longview Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Longview:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aSvgLfr00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Rain during the day; while light rain then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Longview, WA
With Longview News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

