Ms. Garcia, as a writer of fiction and a poet, would you say that reading is an escape for you?. I can definitely get lost in books. I don't know if I think of them as an escape; sometimes books can be really challenging to me, or really rigorous, or the best books just leave me fully engaged in thinking about them in my actual reality and lived experience. So I can escape into books and also remain very present. I think it's impossible to improve as a writer if you're not regularly reading, so a huge part of my writing practice is just reading a ton. It inspires me, it makes me a better writer.