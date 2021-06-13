Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minot, ND

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Minot

Posted by 
Minot Post
Minot Post
 9 days ago

(MINOT, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Minot. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Minot:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TP5ts_0aSvg9AO00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Minot Post

Minot Post

Minot, ND
8
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Minot Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Minot, NDPosted by
Minot Post

Price check: Diesel prices around Minot

(MINOT, ND) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Minot area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Minot area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Simonson at 1310 S Broadway . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Flying J at 3800 Us-2.
Minot, NDPosted by
Minot Post

Lifestyle wrap: Minot

(MINOT, ND) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Minot area, click here.
Minot, NDPosted by
Minot Post

Top homes for sale in Minot

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Opportunity here ! Not often does one see a 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome with 1288 SF come on the market for just
Minot, NDPosted by
Minot Post

Minot events coming up

1. Redemption Road @ Dak Jam!; 2. Week 5 Arts & Crafts Summer Camp; 3. ART & CRAFT FAIR - MINOT, ND 2021; 4. Great Gatsby Adult Prom; 5. PGAS Adaptive Golf Practice;
Minot, NDPosted by
Minot Post

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Minot

(MINOT, ND) Minot sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Minot sports. For more stories from the Minot area, click here.
Minot, NDPosted by
Minot Post

Minot news wrap: What’s trending

(MINOT, ND) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Minot. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Minot area, click here.