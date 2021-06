Who’s on South Carolina basketball’s non-conference slate?. South Carolina basketball’s 2021-22 season will be here before we know it, and the schedule has begun to come together over the last couple of weeks. In May it was announced that the Gamecocks would be participating in a four-team tournament alongside Minnesota, Western Kentucky, and a team to be named later. That event will take place early in the year, with the tournament being hosted in Asheville.