Morristown Daily Weather Forecast
MORRISTOWN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
