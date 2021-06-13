Lockeroom gets 2 more wins in Texarkana tourney

The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team picked up two more wins Saturday at the Texarkana American Legion Tournament in Texas. The Lockeroom began the day by topping the Senior Bulldogs 9-6. Dawson Tabor and Reed Ellison each pitched three innings for Mountain Home. Ellison struck out five batters, and Tabor had four strikeouts. Wyatt Goodman led the Lockeroom offense with two hits and three RBIs, Tabor had two hits and drove in two runs, Gage Harris added two hits, and Carter Graves ended up with two RBIs.