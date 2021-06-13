Roseburg Weather Forecast
ROSEBURG, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Light rain during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
