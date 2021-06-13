Cancel
Roseburg, OR

Roseburg Weather Forecast

Roseburg News Beat
 9 days ago

ROSEBURG, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aSvftHQ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light rain during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

