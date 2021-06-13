4-Day Weather Forecast For Galveston

GALVESTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Isolated rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 81 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 81 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.