4-Day Weather Forecast For Galveston
GALVESTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Isolated rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 81 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 81 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.