Galveston, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Galveston

Galveston Digest
 9 days ago

GALVESTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aSvfnEI00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Isolated rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 81 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 81 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Galveston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

