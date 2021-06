That's not quite as dramatic (or hokey, if we're talking Sharknado) as Shark Week, but it certainly a big deal for anyone who loves strawberries. Eat them by the handful, eat them in pancakes or with a salad, or freeze them and toss them into a smoothie, but locally grown Michigan strawberries are here. But....(pause for dramatic music interlude) the folks at Husted's Farm Market tell me this year it's going a short strawberry season, maybe in the neighborhood of a couple of weeks or so. The reason: Lack of rain, and late frosty weather.