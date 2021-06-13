Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elmira, NY

Elmira Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Elmira Post
Elmira Post
 9 days ago

ELMIRA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aSvfhvw00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elmira Post

Elmira Post

Elmira, NY
14
Followers
22
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elmira Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmira, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Elmira, NYPosted by
Elmira Post

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Elmira

(ELMIRA, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Elmira Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.