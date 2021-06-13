Elmira Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELMIRA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.