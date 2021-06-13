4-Day Weather Forecast For Kalispell
KALISPELL, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
