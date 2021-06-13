Columbus Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLUMBUS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
